Comments

Health

B.C. reports 16 deaths from COVID-19, 566 new cases

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. reports 566 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths' B.C. reports 566 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 8. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details and a preview of tomorrow's vaccine rollout announcement at the COVID-19 briefing.

B.C. reported another 16 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 566 new cases of the disease.

The 16 fatalities bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 543.

It is the first time in more than two weeks that B.C. officials reported fewer than 600 new daily cases.

Click to play video 'B.C. social restrictions extended through Christmas and New Year’s' B.C. social restrictions extended through Christmas and New Year’s
B.C. social restrictions extended through Christmas and New Year’s

Officials reported 9,315 active cases, meanwhile — a decrease of 65 from Monday.

The number of people in hospital with the virus rose to 352 with 74 in intensive care.

Read more: B.C. extends ban on social gatherings until Jan. 8, restricting Christmas and New Year’s events

Click to play video 'Canada could get first COVID-19 vaccines next week' Canada could get first COVID-19 vaccines next week
Canada could get first COVID-19 vaccines next week

The numbers come a day after the province extended its ban on social gatherings through the holidays and into the new year.

Read more: No plans to extend winter break at B.C. schools amid COVID-19 second wave: Bonnie Henry

 

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Tuesday that approximately 4,000 high-risk people will receive immunizations by the end of next week.

Horgan said the government will provide an update on the province’s immunization program on Wednesday.

— With files from The Canadian Press

