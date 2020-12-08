B.C. reports 16 deaths from COVID-19, 566 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. reported another 16 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 566 new cases of the disease.

The 16 fatalities bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 543.

It is the first time in more than two weeks that B.C. officials reported fewer than 600 new daily cases.

Officials reported 9,315 active cases, meanwhile — a decrease of 65 from Monday.

The number of people in hospital with the virus rose to 352 with 74 in intensive care.

The numbers come a day after the province extended its ban on social gatherings through the holidays and into the new year.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Tuesday that approximately 4,000 high-risk people will receive immunizations by the end of next week.

The first vaccine doses are just days away. About 4,000 high-risk people in BC will be immunized by end of next week. Tomorrow, I'll be joined by Dr. Bonnie Henry & Health Minister @adriandix to update how an immunization program will help keep British Columbians healthy & safe. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) December 8, 2020

Horgan said the government will provide an update on the province’s immunization program on Wednesday.

— With files from The Canadian Press