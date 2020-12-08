B.C. reports 16 deaths from COVID-19, 566 new cases

B.C. reported another 16 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 566 new cases of the disease.
The 16 fatalities bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 543.
It is the first time in more than two weeks that B.C. officials reported fewer than 600 new daily cases.
Officials reported 9,315 active cases, meanwhile — a decrease of 65 from Monday.
The number of people in hospital with the virus rose to 352 with 74 in intensive care.
Read more: B.C. extends ban on social gatherings until Jan. 8, restricting Christmas and New Year’s events
The numbers come a day after the province extended its ban on social gatherings through the holidays and into the new year.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
B.C. Premier John Horgan said Tuesday that approximately 4,000 high-risk people will receive immunizations by the end of next week.
Horgan said the government will provide an update on the province’s immunization program on Wednesday.
— With files from The Canadian PressView link »
Comments