Hundreds of bikes delivered to Okanagan Salvation Army locations in time for Christmas

It’s the Christmas gift some kids can only dream of finding underneath the tree.

The fourth annual bike-building fundraiser by Interior Waste Connections Canada has donated 220 brand new bikes for Okanagan kids.

“The kids need it more than ever with COVID-19 and everything going on so we really blew it out of the water,” said Shawn Pearson, Waste Connections Canada district sales manager, B.C. Interior.

In years past, Pearson and his team built the bikes together at the office but this year they all built the bikes at home with their families.

“It feels great. It definitely took the effort of every employee with Waste Connections, the vendors, our families — everyone pulled it together,” said Pearson.

The bikes have been distributed to the Vernon, Penticton and Kelowna Salvation Army locations, helping them make Christmas extra special for the growing number of families in need.

“It’s an amazing donation of 220 bikes that have come in and… when parents realize this is something they can provide for their kids is absolutely wonderful to see,” said Darryl Burry with the Salvation Army Kelowna.

Burry says the demand for their sharing Christmas programs is increasing every day.

“It’s definitely been a very busy season,” said Burry.

“Right now we are sitting at about 500 families registered for Christmas this year and we are getting bombarded with calls each and every day.”

The Kelowna Salvation Army’s sharing Christmas program is still open for registration until Dec. 11.