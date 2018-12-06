Lack of volunteers hurting central Okanagan Salvation Army kettle campaign

The Salvation Army in the central Okanagan is in need of more people to ring the kettle bells as Christmas fast approaches.

The organization is about $80,000 behind in donations, compared to where it was at this time last year.

WATCH: Cutting down Christmas trees in the name of conservation

Salvation Amy officials said the Canada Post strike has had an impact on the mail in donations, as well as a lack of volunteers.

“We have over 5,000 volunteer hours to fill. During the month of December there are a lot of spaces that are filled, but there’s always room for more,” said the organization’s executive director Darryl Burry.

WATCH: Learning about Canada in the kitchen.

“We are just so grateful for those who step up to volunteer every year.”

Volunteers are especially needed in locations in West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Protect yourself against “Christmas crimes”

The shifts are only two hours each.

Last year, the central Okanagan Salvation Army raised more than $800,000.