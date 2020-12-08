Summerland’s Maple Roch gives back to community by supporting Okanagan food banks

It’s pure liquid gold. Maple syrup is synonymous with Canada, but not necessarily out west. Maple Roch in Summerland, however, is changing that notion by sweetening their commitment to the community.

“The food banks are busier and busier than they have ever been, we really wanted to give back in some way,” said Mirjana Komljenovic, Maple Roch business coordinator.

“Especially now because not only are we going through a pandemic but also at this time of year when everyone is already very anxious. But now even more so.”

Maple Roch has partnered with London Drugs to sell specialty gift baskets and profits from the sales will go to local food banks in West Kelowna, Kelowna Summerland and Penticton.

Giving back to the community is nothing new to the maple lovers; it’s what the business was built on.

“Maple Roch is really a social enterprise. It’s a small store that really tries to help (and) engage people with life challenges to be part of our group,” said Roch Fortin, Maple Roch owner.

“Another thing we do is have a mentor program for women and also encourage people to become a young entrepreneur.”

Each product in the store has a story behind it and all have been created by entrepreneurs who tapped into their creativity to incorporate Maple Roch’s maple syrup into their recipes before they hit the shelves.

“When you put your head into it and know that you can build something and you can do things,” said Fortin.

“There’s so much in this valley right now, let’s harvest what we have and see what we can do [and help with] food security.”

The sweetened charitable gift baskets are on sale at London Drugs and the Maple Roch store in Summerland until Jan. 8.

