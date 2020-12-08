Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Summerland’s Maple Roch gives back to community by supporting Okanagan food banks

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 5:50 pm
Click to play video 'Summerland business gives back to community' Summerland business gives back to community
Summerland business gives back to community

It’s pure liquid gold. Maple syrup is synonymous with Canada, but not necessarily out west. Maple Roch in Summerland, however, is changing that notion by sweetening their commitment to the community.

“The food banks are busier and busier than they have ever been, we really wanted to give back in some way,” said Mirjana Komljenovic, Maple Roch business coordinator.

Read more: Food Bank Friday: Oliver Food Bank prepares for the holidays

“Especially now because not only are we going through a pandemic but also at this time of year when everyone is already very anxious. But now even more so.”

Maple Roch has partnered with London Drugs to sell specialty gift baskets and profits from the sales will go to local food banks in West Kelowna, Kelowna Summerland and Penticton.

Story continues below advertisement

Giving back to the community is nothing new to the maple lovers; it’s what the business was built on.

“Maple Roch is really a social enterprise. It’s a small store that really tries to help (and) engage people with life challenges to be part of our group,” said Roch Fortin, Maple Roch owner.

“Another thing we do is have a mentor program for women and also encourage people to become a young entrepreneur.”

Read more: Kelowna’s Animal Food Bank asks for help from the community ahead of the holidays

Each product in the store has a story behind it and all have been created by entrepreneurs who tapped into their creativity to incorporate Maple Roch’s maple syrup into their recipes before they hit the shelves.

“When you put your head into it and know that you can build something and you can do things,” said Fortin.

“There’s so much in this valley right now, let’s harvest what we have and see what we can do [and help with] food security.”
Story continues below advertisement

The sweetened charitable gift baskets are on sale at London Drugs and the Maple Roch store in Summerland until Jan. 8.

Click to play video 'Family expecting early Christmas gift' Family expecting early Christmas gift
Family expecting early Christmas gift

 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Food BankCommunity SupportHoliday SpiritMaple RochB.C. Maple SyrupSummerland businessSummerland Maple SyrupSupporting community
Flyers
More weekly flyers