Politics

Simcoe County Warden George Cornell acclaimed for second term

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 6:08 pm
Cornell spent his career working in the oil and gas sector. He joined municipal politics in 2006.
Tiny Township Mayor George Cornell was acclaimed to serve as Simcoe County warden for a second term on Tuesday afternoon.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve as County of Simcoe warden for the past two years and I look forward to continuing to serve and represent the interests of county council, our residents and municipalities for another two years,” Cornell said in a statement.

“We will need to continue to work together to navigate our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, while addressing the pressing needs of our residents, businesses and community partners. From supporting the needs of social services, to long-term care, to our economy and to infrastructure needs, we all have a vested interest in an inclusive, active, safe, prosperous and age-friendly community.”

County council also elected Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin as deputy warden of Simcoe County.

Simcoe County councillors Don Allen, Rob Keffer and Richard Norcross were each elected to business section chair positions. Councillors Harry Hughes, Jennifer Coughlin and Mike Ross were each elected to business section vice-chair positions.

Cornell spent his career working in the oil and gas sector. He joined municipal politics in 2006.

Dollin was first elected to Innisfil town council in 1994 and served 20 years as a councillor, four as deputy mayor and is entering her third year as Innisfil’s mayor.

