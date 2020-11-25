Simcoe County council approves 0% increase on county portion of municipal property taxes for 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Simcoe County council has approved the municipality’s $572-million 2021 budget, which increased from this year as a result of COVID-19 pressures and growth areas that are aimed at enhancing service levels in the region.

Simcoe County residents will see a zero per cent increase on the county portion of their municipal property taxes in 2021, as approved by council.

To maintain the zero per cent increase on municipal property taxes, Simcoe County will be using some reserves.

“County council is committed to supporting residents by maintaining a 0 per cent increase on our county taxes,” Simcoe County Warden George Cornell said in a statement.

“We also recognize that many county services are essential services, and the demands for our programs have increased during the pandemic.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:39 How Ontario’s 2020 budget affects your household How Ontario’s 2020 budget affects your household – Nov 6, 2020

The county’s expenditures for its 2021 budget include:

$78 million for long-term care homes and seniors’ services

$94 million for solid waste management

$79 million for Ontario Works

$69 million for social housing

$56 million for paramedic services

$49 million for children’s services

$48 million for transportation and engineering

Simcoe County. Simcoe County

According to the county’s budget overview, $13.5 million of COVID-19-related costs for long-term care, solid waste management, personal protective equipment and cleaning have been included in the budget.

Story continues below advertisement

“The county is entering the seventh year of its 10-year affordable housing and homelessness prevention strategy and continued investment in 2021 builds upon the 1,536 new affordable housing units already created since the strategy’s inception,” the overview reads.

Read more: Highlights from the Ontario government budget unveiled Thursday

“Major road projects for 2021 include County Road 4 and County Road 93. Construction design and planning will continue for County Road 21 and County Road 22.”

Officials say the county has received a AA long-term issuer credit rating from S&P Global Ratings for the seventh year in a row.

2:44 Ontario finance minister discusses 2020 budget Ontario finance minister discusses 2020 budget – Nov 5, 2020