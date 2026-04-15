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Politics

Conservative MPs back Pierre Poilievre amid leadership questions

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2026 1:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre downplays questions over future after 4th Conservative MP’s defection'
Poilievre downplays questions over future after 4th Conservative MP’s defection
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is trying to downplay uncertainty surrounding his political future after losing a fourth MP to the Liberals. Jillian Piper looks at what Poilievre is blaming for the floor-crossings, and the questions surrounding his leadership.
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A handful of Conservative MPs stopped on their way into a caucus meeting this morning to tell reporters they’re backing their leader as questions swirl about Pierre Poilievre’s ability to stay in the job.

MP Andrew Lawton says Poilievre is doing a tremendous job and received resounding support from the party membership at its recent convention.

Deputy leader Melissa Lantsman and House leader Andrew Scheer both say the caucus is united behind its leader.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre’s leadership under scrutiny as Conservative floor-crossings mount'
Poilievre’s leadership under scrutiny as Conservative floor-crossings mount

That’s something Conservatives have said repeatedly since November, when the first of four Conservative MPs defected to join the Liberals.

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AI Minister Evan Solomon, who was involved in helping recruit Marilyn Gladu to the government benches, says the Liberals are talking to lots of people about crossing the floor.

Poilievre closed out a speech in the House of Commons on Tuesday by saying he plans to lead Conservatives into the next election.

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