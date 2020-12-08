B.C. Christmas and holiday events 2020: What’s cancelled and what’s going ahead?

Send this page to someone via email

For some events that the public was still hoping to attend this year amid COVID-19, the final decision came down on Monday.

B.C. health officials extended a widespread ban on social gatherings with anyone outside of one’s immediate household until midnight on Jan. 8, 2021.

This means British Columbians will not be able to get together with anyone they don’t already live with — not even in parks, backyards or restaurants — to celebrate the holidays.

It also means some beloved annual events have now been cancelled.

Cancelled:

The Stanley Park Christmas Train will not be going ahead.

#VanParkBoard is sorry to announce that, due to new provincial health orders, we are cancelling Bright Nights Christmas Train & VanDusen Festival of Lights. Tickets will automatically be refunded through TicketLeader. Refunds could take up to 10 days to be processed. pic.twitter.com/xmwa4km9Vz — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) December 8, 2020

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge in North Vancouver is also cancelled, although the park will still be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day with safety measures in place.

✨Canyon Lights canceled this holiday season✨

Unfortunately, we will not be moving forward with Canyon Lights this holiday season. We will maintain our current Park hours of 11am to 6pm at this time with COVID safety measures in place. DETAILS: https://t.co/vBzuOmGY2B pic.twitter.com/GOM7jETzgA — #CapBridge (@capbridge) December 8, 2020

The VanDusen Festival of Lights in Vancouver is also cancelled.

FlyOver Canada in downtown Vancouver is temporarily closed.

The Burnaby Village Museum Heritage Christmas has been cancelled for the season.

The Robson Square Ice Rink is currently closed.

Peak of Christmas at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver has been cancelled.

Holiday Heights at Bloedel Conservatory in Vancouver has been cancelled for the season.

In Victoria, the Butchart Gardens Christmas light display is cancelled, though the gardens remain open during the day only.

Due to the latest Provincial Health Order, The Butchart Gardens regrets to announce that our Christmas evening viewing will not be available this year. We will be open during the day, 9am – 2:30pm, with viewing until 3:30pm.https://t.co/y2K5Qb6CNv pic.twitter.com/WFf1Py5Grz — The Butchart Gardens (@butchartgardens) December 8, 2020

Saturday fireworks at Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna are cancelled for the foreseeable future.

Lights and New Year’s Eve fireworks at Silver Star Resort in Vernon are cancelled.

New York New Years Eve in Kelowna is postponed to 2021.

Candy Cane Lane in Penticton is cancelled.

Victorian Christmas at O’Keefe Ranch in Vernon is cancelled.

Wildlights 2020 at BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops is cancelled for the year.

Open:

Drive-thru holiday events that allow members of one household to stay in their vehicles can proceed. Drive-in events, such as movie screenings, must have a maximum capacity of 50 vehicles.

Drive-thru events such as toy drives can also go ahead.

Candy Cane Lane in Kelowna is going ahead and welcoming people to drive by and look at the lights.

PNE Winter Lights, a drive-thru event, is still set to open once health officials approve a safety plan.

The Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast in downtown Vancouver has been cancelled but everyone is still welcome to drop off toys at the front of the hotel for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

On Dasher, on Dancer…

We're ready for take off! The local and provincial health authorities have confirmed that Glow Langley will be open for business tomorrow. 🎉 There are limited tickets remaining, so be sure to buy your car pass soon.https://t.co/JGypZ3EP0N pic.twitter.com/nWu8JIV8Qa — Glow Langley (@glow_langley) December 8, 2020

Glow Langley is going ahead, opening Tuesday night.

Glow Maple Ridge, a drive-thru event, is still happening every night at Memorial Peace Park.

The drive-thru Candy Cane Lane event is still happening in Anmore.

Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon had to cancel its dramatic reading of A Christmas Carol, but will post a version online for everyone to access.

The Vernon Winter Carnival light display is still available to view with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

If we have missed any events that are cancelled or open this year, please comment below.