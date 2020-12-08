46 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 2,462

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 46 new coronavirus cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 2,462, including 53 deaths.

Nineteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in New Tecumseth, four are in Midland and three are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Essa, Huntsville, Innisfil, Ramara, Springwater, and Tay Township.

One of the new cases is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. One of the new cases is related to a congregate setting outbreak in Barrie.

The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

There have already been 215 new COVID-19 cases reported in the region this week.

Last week, the health unit reported 231 new coronavirus cases, which is the highest number of weekly cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

Of the health unit’s 2,462 cases, 83 per cent — or 2,047 — have recovered, while 10 people remain in hospital.

There are currently 16 coronavirus outbreaks in the region at five schools, three congregate settings, three workplaces, two long-term care homes, one hospital, one community setting, and one retirement home.

The school outbreaks are at Portage View Public School and Steele Street Public School, both in Barrie, Banting Memorial High School in Alliston, Bradford District High School, and Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil.

There have been 80 total COVID-19 outbreaks in the region since the start of the pandemic at 22 long-term care facilities, 19 workplaces, 13 educational settings, 11 retirement homes, 10 congregate settings, four community settings, and one hospital.

According to the province of Ontario, 24 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie

Barrie North Collegiate Institute

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Eastview Secondary School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Steele Street Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil

Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil

St. James Catholic School in Adjala-Tosorontio

East Oro Public School in Oro-Medonte

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

Our Lady of Lourdes Separate School in Springwater

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,676 new coronavirus cases, bringing the province’s total to 130,910, including 3,808 deaths.

