Ontario reports 1,676 new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations near 800

Ontario reported 1,676 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 130,910.

Tuesday’s case count is a decrease from Monday’s which saw 1,925 new infections and marked a record in the province. On Sunday, 1,924 cases were recorded and 1,859 on Saturday.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 588 cases were recorded in Toronto, 349 in Peel Region and 141 in York Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,808 as 10 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 794 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 69 from the previous day), with 219 patients in an intensive care unit (up by six) and 132 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 11).

The government said 39,198 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 40,732 tests that need results. A total of 6,665,787 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 1,676 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 39,200 tests completed. Locally, there are 588 new cases in Toronto, 349 in Peel and 141 in York Region. There are 1,549 more resolved cases. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZcdsmV. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, 110,951 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,549 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 16,151, up from the previous day at 16,034, and up from last Tuesday at 14,197.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

63,919 people are male — an increase of 796 cases.

66,190 people are female — an increase of 851 cases.

16,122 people are 19 and under — an increase of 271 cases.

47,883 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 599 cases.

37,531 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 499 cases.

18,912 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 235 cases.

10,443 people are 80 and over — an increase of 72 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

The newly reported numbers for Tuesday’s report were pulled from the provincial database Monday afternoon. Hospitalization numbers are valid as of Sunday.

More to come.

