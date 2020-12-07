Menu

Health

Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports its youngest COVID-19 death in man who’s between 18 and 34

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 4:50 pm
File photo - a health worker conducts a coronavirus swab test in a drive-thru testing centre.
File photo - a health worker conducts a coronavirus swab test in a drive-thru testing centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A spokesperson with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed the region’s youngest COVID-19 death to date that involved a Simcoe County man who’s between the ages of 18 and 34.

The health unit reported the death over the weekend, but spokesperson Kathy Dermott wouldn’t confirm the man’s exact age, place of residence and whether he had any pre-existing conditions.

Read more: Coronavirus: Staff member at Toronto school dies from COVID-19

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported a total of 53 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, many of which took place in long-term care.

On Monday, the region recorded 171 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total case count up to 2,418.

