Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, death at LTCH

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as a death at a long-term care home (LTCH).

Public health says the deceased woman was in her mid-80s and connected to the outbreak at St. Joseph’s Villa LTCH on Governors Road in Dundas.

She passed away on Dec. 4.

The outbreak at St. Joeseph’s Villa has had 45 total cases since it began on Nov. 20. Thirty-one residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for the virus at the home.

Hamilton has now had 102 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city reported two new outbreaks on Tuesday at Lawfield Elementary school and at Macassa Lodge LTCH. Three students tested positive at Lawfield while the positive case at Macassa Lodge involves a worker.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health says there are 26 active outbreaks at 24 locations in Hamilton as of Dec. 8, including:

Nine long-term care homes — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Grace Villa, Hamilton Continuing Care, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower) and Wellington Nursing Home

One retirement home — The Village at Wentworth Heights

Six workplaces — Woodward Wastewater Construction Project, O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Red Hill Orthodontics, 3 for 1 Glasses and Universal Precision Technology

Four schools — Adelaide Hoodless Elementary, Lawfield Elementary, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School and St. Mark’s Elementary School.

There are also outbreaks at seven other locations, including Canadian Electrical Raceways Inc., La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and three units of the Juravinski Hospital.

The largest reported outbreaks involve the Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 93 cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, Hamilton Continuing Care, which has had 49 total cases since starting on Oct. 31, Baywood Place with 42 since starting Nov. 1 and 87 cases at Grace Villa since Nov. 25.

The outbreak at Hatts Off Girls’ Country Home was declared over after eight days.

The number of active cases in Hamilton is 634 as of Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton has reported 638 new cases reported in the last 10 days.

The city has seen 3,747 total cases since the pandemic began. There are now 48 people currently in hospital receiving treatment for the COVID-19.

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Halton Region reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region has 421 active cases as of Dec. 8, with Milton accounting for 138 and Burlington accounting for 135 cases.

Halton has had 4,191 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton has 31 outbreaks, including 13 institutional outbreaks at seven long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown, Chartwell Waterford, Northridge, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), five retirement homes (Amica Georgetown, Chartwell Lakeshore, Sunrise and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, as well as Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville) and one hospital (the acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The region has one active school outbreak at John William Boitch public school in Burlington. Five cases have been recorded at the school as of Tuesday.

The largest outbreak in the region is at Wyndham Manor in Oakville, which involves 94 people – 69 residents, 18 staff members and seven others connected to the home.

Two other significant outbreaks involve Chartwell Waterford (58 people — 47 residents and 11 staff members) and Allendale (59 people — 49 residents, seven staff and three others connected to the home.)

The recent outbreaks have accounted for 32 coronavirus-related deaths. There have been 72 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Halton since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Region reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There are 228 active cases as of Dec. 8.

The region has 15 active outbreaks with six institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and four long-term care homes (Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

Overall, Niagara has had 2,350 total positive cases and 87 virus-related deaths.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region has had 686 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 27 active cases as of Dec. 8.

The two counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Brant County reports four new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Brant County now has 10 cases tied to four institutional outbreaks at one retirement home (Penmarvian retirement home), a group home (Peace Haven) and two Community Living Brant facilities in Brantford.

The region now has 561 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 48 active cases as of Dec. 8 with five people receiving hospital care.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.