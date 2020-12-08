Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 18 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health reported an increase of 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the city’s lowest daily increase in new coronavirus infections in three weeks.

There have now been 8,819 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard reports 381 active cases of the virus, down from 413 the day previous.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ottawa rose slightly to 32 as of Tuesday, with a second patient now in intensive care.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, leaving the city’s death toll of the pandemic at 381.

There were also no new coronavirus outbreaks at Ottawa institutions to report for the second day in a row, according to the OPH dashboard. The number of ongoing outbreaks across Ottawa long-term care homes, schools and workplaces still stands at 30 as of Tuesday.

Coronavirus case updates from OPH tend to be lower early in the week due to lower testing volumes over the weekend, health officials have noted in the past.

