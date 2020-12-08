Ontario hearing for judge accused of perjury over Black federation role begins

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A disciplinary hearing for a judge accused of lying about his involvement in a Black activist organization has begun.

The four-person panel of the Ontario Judicial Council is examining evidence on whether Judge Donald McLeod committed perjury at a previous misconduct hearing into his involvement with the Federation of Black Canadians.

McLeod was cleared in the earlier process and denies the current unproven allegations.

At a judicial tribunal hearing there is no prosecutor, instead presenting counsel laid out the evidence today and gave it context for the panel.

Presenting counsel Guy Pratte says that more than a dozen witnesses will appear before the hearing that is scheduled to end on Dec. 23.

If the complaints are proven, the panel could impose punishment up to suspension with or without pay.

The tribunal could also recommend to the attorney general that McLeod be forced from the Ontario court bench.

In its notice of hearing filed earlier this year, the council alleges the judge behaved in a manner “incompatible with the due execution of the duties of his office.”

The earlier hearing focused on McLeod’s involvement with the non-profit federation, which advocates on legal and policy issues affecting the community. Key was his role in the group’s advocacy related to a Somali child refugee, Abdoulkader Abdi.

In December 2018, the panel dismissed the complaint based on an agreed statement of facts and McLeod’s evidence that he was no longer involved in Abdi advocacy. That wasn’t true, the new complaint alleges.

Among other things, McLeod is alleged to have either arranged or taken part in a meeting with then-refugee minister, Ahmed Hussen, on the federation’s behalf.