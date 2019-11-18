Menu

Canada

Ontario government considers changes to judicial appointments process, AG says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2019 1:55 pm
Doug Downey is sworn into his new role as Ontario's Attorney General at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Doug Downey is sworn into his new role as Ontario's Attorney General at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

TORONTO – Ontario’s attorney general says the government could change the way judges and justices of the peace are appointed.

Doug Downey says the Ford government may expand the number of candidates who come before the province’s attorney general for consideration.

A review panel of lawyers currently forwards a list of two candidates to the government for selection, but Downey says adding more people would improve the process.

READ MORE: Ontario’s top judges criticize Ford government cuts to legal aid

The minister says the current method is inefficient and could be streamlined to save money.

Opposition critics say the proposed changes will open up judicial appointments to political interference.

The plan comes weeks after the Ford government changed the way provincial appointees are made following a patronage scandal last summer.

