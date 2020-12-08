Ready for a young, sexy Colonel Sanders? Mario Lopez fits the bill in Lifetime romance mini-movie

Send this page to someone via email

A Recipe for Seduction looks finger-lickin’ good — if you’re into Lifetime romance movies and have a passion for KFC.

Starring Saved By the Bell star and Extra host Mario Lopez as the world-famous Colonel Sanders, mini-movie A Recipe for Seduction tells the spicy story of a young chef with a secret fried chicken recipe who disrupts a woman’s plan to marry off her heiress daughter to a handpicked suitor.

The internet exploded with memes and jokes on Monday after the promotional movie poster — featuring Lopez clad in Sanders’ trademark white shirt, black tie, glasses and goatee and clutching a young woman in a red dress — made the rounds.

To everyone tweeting @kfc Hot Colonel Christmas Movie at me, I see you, thank you. In answer to your questions; no, I was not asked to portray beefcake Colonel, and yes, I prefer original recipe. — Elyse Willems (@ElyseWillems) December 7, 2020

Wait…is this KFC movie real? pic.twitter.com/yfDQArdazi — Di Golding (@SMCslipintoit) December 7, 2020

Mario gotta recreate this scene in that Lifetime/KFC joint. pic.twitter.com/fE9xNVVtyt — Phonte (@phontigallo) December 7, 2020

in light of the news about mario lopez playing a sexy colonel sanders in a lifetime movie, i think this would be an excellent time to inform people that a kfc dating sim exists pic.twitter.com/lLwQiiQglV — BEth⁷ 🐝 (@quean_bee) December 7, 2020

Sooooo many of my friends felt I needed to know about the KFC/Lifetime movie collab today and I was like "wait I have a meme for that" pic.twitter.com/UpniTkdSUl — Super Hero Name Pending (@LyndaLoo1778) December 7, 2020

KFC REALLY BEEN SPICY pic.twitter.com/4zjDoyjkVu — кεℓℓү (@Kainin) December 7, 2020

Others on social media lamented the “movie,” saying it was just “one long KFC commercial.”

This can’t be real. Right? This is parody? It will end up being one long KFC commercial?? — Jill Shirley (@jilliannicola) December 7, 2020

When that KFC 'mini-movie' about the chicken man airs, how exactly do we ascertain that it's not just a really long commercial? And why is it airing at noon? Are we supposed to take a late lunch after the finger licking visual cues? — Kurt Peacock (@kurtpeacock) December 8, 2020

‘Mini-movie’ = long form commercial — Sandra Giarde, CAE (@sgiarde) December 7, 2020

Still, the network believes it’ll be a success.

“Lifetime is the perfect holiday home to bring this spicy, unexpected tale to life,” said David DeSocio, A+E Networks EVP of ad sales, marketing and partnerships. “With a wink to the unique sensibilities celebrated in Lifetime movies, this co-production spotlights each brand’s POV and marries them in a fun and authentic way.”

DeSocio also said the mini-movie will be a great “distraction from all things 2020.”

Unfortunately for Canadians, Lifetime Canada will not be airing the special. It premieres at 12 noon ET on Dec. 13 in the U.S.

KFC, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc., urged American viewers to curl up with a bucket of chicken to watch the 15-minute movie.

— With files from Reuters