Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Entertainment

Ready for a young, sexy Colonel Sanders? Mario Lopez fits the bill in Lifetime romance mini-movie

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 11:06 am
WATCH: 'A Recipe for Seduction' trailer

A Recipe for Seduction looks finger-lickin’ good — if you’re into Lifetime romance movies and have a passion for KFC.

Starring Saved By the Bell star and Extra host Mario Lopez as the world-famous Colonel Sanders, mini-movie A Recipe for Seduction tells the spicy story of a young chef with a secret fried chicken recipe who disrupts a woman’s plan to marry off her heiress daughter to a handpicked suitor.

The internet exploded with memes and jokes on Monday after the promotional movie poster — featuring Lopez clad in Sanders’ trademark white shirt, black tie, glasses and goatee and clutching a young woman in a red dress — made the rounds.

Others on social media lamented the “movie,” saying it was just “one long KFC commercial.”

Still, the network believes it’ll be a success.

“Lifetime is the perfect holiday home to bring this spicy, unexpected tale to life,” said David DeSocio, A+E Networks EVP of ad sales, marketing and partnerships. “With a wink to the unique sensibilities celebrated in Lifetime movies, this co-production spotlights each brand’s POV and marries them in a fun and authentic way.”

DeSocio also said the mini-movie will be a great “distraction from all things 2020.”

Unfortunately for Canadians, Lifetime Canada will not be airing the special. It premieres at 12 noon ET on Dec. 13 in the U.S.

KFC, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc., urged American viewers to curl up with a bucket of chicken to watch the 15-minute movie.

With files from Reuters

