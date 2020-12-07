Menu

Comments

Traffic

Woman critically injured after loose wheel flies across Calgary freeway and into vehicle

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Crews on scene at a bizarre accident on Deerfoot Trail Monday, Dec. 07, 2020.
Crews on scene at a bizarre accident on Deerfoot Trail Monday, Dec. 07, 2020. Michael King / Global Calgary

A section of Deerfoot Trail was shut down in both directions for almost four hours Monday night after a bizarre incident critically injured a woman.

According to the Calgary Police Service a wheel flew off a southbound vehicle near McKnight Boulevard at around 5:20 p.m. and ended up hitting a woman who was believed to have been a passenger in a vehicle travelling north.

Police said the woman was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

No other details are known at this time.

More to come…

