Woman critically injured after loose wheel flies across Calgary freeway and into vehicle

A section of Deerfoot Trail was shut down in both directions for almost four hours Monday night after a bizarre incident critically injured a woman.
According to the Calgary Police Service a wheel flew off a southbound vehicle near McKnight Boulevard at around 5:20 p.m. and ended up hitting a woman who was believed to have been a passenger in a vehicle travelling north.
Police said the woman was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
No other details are known at this time.
More to come…
