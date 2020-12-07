Unnamed organization in Kingston, N.S., fined over gathering of nearly 100 people

RCMP have fined an unnamed organization in Kingston, N.S., after a gathering of nearly 100 people violated COVID-19 restrictions.
The Mounties say that on Sunday officers received a complaint of a gathering that allegedly violated restrictions meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Police attended the scene and found several of the nearly 100 people in attendance were not socially distancing or not wearing masks.
Nova Scotia RCMP say officers reviewed the COVID-19 restrictions with a representative of the event, eventually serving them with a ticket for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act by not ensuring social distancing during the event.
The fine for violating the restrictions by an organization is $7,500.
The Mounties are reminding residents, businesses and organizations to follow Public Health Orders and town bylaws.
COVID-19 restriction can be found on the province’s website.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the incident, including the name of the organization that was fined.View link »
