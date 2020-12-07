Menu

Crime

Unnamed organization in Kingston, N.S., fined over gathering of nearly 100 people

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 7:02 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge.

RCMP have fined an unnamed organization in Kingston, N.S., after a gathering of nearly 100 people violated COVID-19 restrictions.

The Mounties say that on Sunday officers received a complaint of a gathering that allegedly violated restrictions meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: Sport training facility in Bedford fined $7.5K for violating COVID-19 restrictions

Police attended the scene and found several of the nearly 100 people in attendance were not socially distancing or not wearing masks.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers reviewed the COVID-19 restrictions with a representative of the event, eventually serving them with a ticket for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act by not ensuring social distancing during the event.

The fine for violating the restrictions by an organization is $7,500.

The Mounties are reminding residents, businesses and organizations to follow Public Health Orders and town bylaws.

COVID-19 restriction can be found on the province’s website.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the incident, including the name of the organization that was fined.

CoronavirusCOVID-19RCMPKingstonNova Scotia RCMPFineKingston Nova ScotiaCOVID-19 Rstrictions
