Guelph adds 56 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, active cases jump to 109

Guelph reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the city’s total case count to 726.

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases jumped by 31 from Friday to 109.

Seven people are now being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is one more person than what was reported on Friday.

Another 25 people recovered from COVID-19 over the weekend as resolved cases have risen to 606 in Guelph.

In two weeks, Guelph has added 185 new cases and 119 people have recovered. In the two weeks prior, Guelph only added 76 new cases and 72 resolved cases.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, raising its total case count to 380 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by five from Friday to 31 on Monday, which includes one person being treated in hospital.

Another 12 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 344.

Its death toll of five has not changed since Nov. 26.

COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute in Guelph on Friday after three students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two classes have been closed, but the school remains open.

Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute has also closed two classes after two confirmed cases, however, an outbreak has not been declared and the school remains open.

There is a case each in four other schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

One active case has been connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low, according to public health officials.

COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care

There are two active outbreaks connected to long-term care homes in Wellington County.

An outbreak at Wellington Terrace in Fergus was declared on Nov. 28 after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

A staff member at Carressant Care in Harriston tested positive as well and an outbreak was declared on Dec. 2.

There are no COVID-19 outbreaks connected to any care facilities in Guelph, according to public health.

