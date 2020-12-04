Guelph, Wellington County avoid red level of COVID-19 framework

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has avoided the red level of the province’s COVID-19 framework.

The decision was made on Friday on the same day Guelph reported a single-day case record and after Wellington County reported a dreadful November with a spike in cases and deaths.

The health unit has also surpassed certain red–level thresholds, such as its weekly confirmed case rate that is greater than 40 per 100,000 and its test positivity rate that is greater than 2.5 per cent.

Guelph reported 30 new cases COVID-19 on Friday — a new record for daily new cases in the city — bringing its total cases to 670 since the start of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Six people are in hospital, which is a marked increase from the single case in the hospital that was reported just two days prior.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

COVID-19 numbers in Wellington County have improved to start off December after a dreadful November when 229 cases were confirmed, three of which were fatal.

1:53 Growing number of Ontario workplaces linked to COVID-19 outbreaks Growing number of Ontario workplaces linked to COVID-19 outbreaks

The health unit has been in the orange level since Nov. 16 and will remain there for at least another week.

Waterloo Region remained at the red level and avoided a lockdown despite increasing case numbers and outbreaks.

The only movement came from Middlesex-London Health Unit and Thunder Bay District Health Unit, which moved into the orange level, while the Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit moved into the yellow level.

Story continues below advertisement

The government reviews the data every week to determine if public health units should stay where they are or be moved into a higher level.

Public health units will stay at their level for a minimum of 28 days.