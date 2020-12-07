Cardi B, Foo Fighters, Post Malone to headline Montreal’s 2021 Osheaga festival

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced headliners for next summer’s event, saying while times are uncertain, organizers need to plan for the future.

A media release says the festival will run July 30 through Aug. 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau with live performances from the Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone.

The statement says organizers “have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch.”

It adds they “will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Osheaga 2020 suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

The Foo Fighters were among those scheduled to perform at this year’s Osheaga before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The rock group is set release a new album next year and headline the first night of Osheaga’s 15th anniversary festival.

Osheaga has added a payment plan for those who buy passes before Jan. 15, 2021, with the option to pay over the course of several months.

Organizers did not immediately respond to questions regarding cancellation policies in case the event is not able to go forward.

2:14 Quebec surpasses 150,000 COVID-19 cases Quebec surpasses 150,000 COVID-19 cases