Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate jewelry store robbery at Marlborough Mall

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 10:11 am
Calgary police investigate a robbery at Marlborough Mall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Calgary police investigate a robbery at Marlborough Mall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Global News

Calgary police are investigating the robbery of a jewelry store in Marlborough Mall on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the shopping centre just after 3 a.m.

Investigators said it appeared the suspects were able to pry a door open to gain access to the mall.

Trending Stories

Read more: Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Calgary mall, police say

The thieves were able to break into Sparkle Jewellers and steal an unknown amount of merchandise, police said.

Officers are in the process of reviewing CCTV surveillance footage from the mall.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSMarlborough MallCalgary Marlborough MallCalgary Sparkle JewellersMarlborough Mall broken intoMarlborough Mall policeMarlborough Mall robberySparkle JewellersSparkle Jewellers robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers