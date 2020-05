Send this page to someone via email

Marlborough Mall was evacuated on Monday due to a bomb threat, Calgary police said.

Police responded to the northeast Calgary mall at around 5 p.m.

Officers said the threat was directed at Walmart and teams were on scene sweeping the store.

Police responded to a bomb threat at a northeast Calgary mall on Monday, May 18, 2020. Global News

