Kingston-area artists appreciate people shopping and buying local

The annual holiday show and sale for resident artists at the Tett Centre in Kingston is underway — with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, of course.

Rhonda Evans, one of a handful of artists who works out of the King Street creativity hub, says the pandemic has caused people to realize how important the arts are during these times.

“I think the world has had to stop, slow down, take a breath and look around and see what’s important. And they have discovered, funny enough, that the arts are actually important.”

Lisa Morrissey agrees — and why wouldn’t she? She’s another artist working out of the eight creativity studios at the Tett.

“I’ve had so many people in the studio and in the Tett saying that they have made a point of coming and choosing to buy local and handmade rather than just going on Amazon and ordering something or going to a big box store.”

And that, of course, would feel good for these artists after a year when numerous events were cancelled and they had no place to sell their art. Evans says COVID-19 protocols are in place for the show and sale to protect both artists and visitors.

“Having the community behind us has been an incredible feeling, knowing that we have become a little more appreciated — not that we weren’t appreciated before because we have been — but more people have been able to reach out and pay attention and I think COVID has made that happen because everyone has had to slow down.”

The show and sale continues over the next two weekends.

