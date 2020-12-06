Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 6

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

117 residents, 58 staff members test positive at Etobicoke long-term care home

A total of 117 residents and 58 staff members have tested positive amid a coronavirus outbreak at an Etobicoke long-term care home.

A statement from Revera, which manages Westside Long Term Care Home, said the outbreak was first declared by Toronto Public Health on Nov. 12.

Twelve residents have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

“We offer our most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the people we have lost to the pandemic,” the statement said.

“We are working very closely with public health officials and are following pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices.”

Toronto police lay charges in relation to ‘large gathering’

Toronto police say officers have laid charges in relation to a large gathering.

Police said officers executed a search warrant at a social club in the area of Marlee and Lawrence avenues Friday evening and located 10 people inside who were “in contravention of the Reopening Ontario Act.”

All of the individuals were charged, police said.

Officers allege illegal gambling machines were also seized at the location, leading to the owner’s arrest.

LCBO pauses partnership with SkipTheDishes

The LCBO has announced that effective at the end of day Sunday, its partnership with SkipTheDishes will be paused.

In a statement, the LCBO said the decision came following direction from the Ontario government.

“We are proud to continue offering a safe in-store shopping experience and our expanded same-day pickup option and will continue to look for new ways to increase choice and convenience for our customers,” the statement read.

The program with SkipTheDishes, which was first announced just a few days ago, received criticism as many restaurants recently began relying on alcohol sales in take-out orders as a source of income.

Vaughan Mills Santa on the move

Vaughan Mills’ Santa is set to travel around the city and is ready for socially distant photos.

A post on the mall’s website says Santa is set to travel around Vaughan between Dec. 5 and 20 so that residents can “see the big guy” from the comfort of their own homes.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,924 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Of those:

568 were in Toronto

477 were in Peel Region

249 were in York Region

104 were in Durham Region

51 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports record number of new cases for 2nd straight day

Ontario reported 1,924 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 127,309.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases to date in the province, surpassing the previous record set Saturday at 1,859.

Fifteen additional deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,772.

23 more deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,293 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 23.

There are currently 111 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is an increase of four.

Officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.