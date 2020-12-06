Ontario reports over 1,900 new coronavirus cases, setting record for 2nd straight day

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,924 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 127,309.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases to date in the province, beating the previous record set Saturday at 1,859.

“Locally, there are 568 new cases in Toronto, 477 in Peel and 249 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 1,574 more resolved cases.”

A total of 107,990 cases are considered resolved, which is 84.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Fifteen additional deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,772.

More than 59,200 additional tests were completed, which is among all-time highs. Ontario has now completed a total of 6,581,306 tests, while 47,850 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the test positivity rate for the last day is 3.9 per cent.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Saturday afternoon.

There are 701 people hospitalized with the virus (down by eight), with 204 in intensive care (up by two) and 109 on a ventilator (down by seven).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Dec. 4 — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

62,141 people are male

64,405 people are female

15,561 people are 19 and under

46,610 people are 20 to 39

36,461 people are 40 to 59

18,379 people are 60 to 79

10,280 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,293 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 23. There are currently 111 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is an increase of four.

There are 686 active cases among long-term care residents and 568 among staff.

Officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

Today, out of 626 LTC homes in Ontario: There are 62 homes considered in outbreak with no resident cases in the home. There are 49 homes with resident cases of which 23 have fewer than 5 cases each. The total number of LTC homes considered in outbreak is 111. — Merrilee Fullerton, MPP (@DrFullertonMPP) December 6, 2020

