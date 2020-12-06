Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

14 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Manitoba Sunday

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 6, 2020 1:59 pm
A nurse holds a swab before testing a patient in Ottawa on Nov. 18, 2020.
A nurse holds a swab before testing a patient in Ottawa on Nov. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Manitoba public health officials advise 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported Sunday.

Read more: Steinbach-area church holds drive-in service, breaking public health orders again

Those deaths include:

  • A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place Personal Care Home
  • A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Heath region, linked to an outbreak at the Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home
  • A man in his 70s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at Woodhaven Manor
  • A man in his 20s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
  • A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Health Sciences Centre
  • A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care Home
  • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care Home
  • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home
  • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.6 per cent provincially and 14.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Manitoba COVID-19 modelling numbers' Manitoba COVID-19 modelling numbers
Manitoba COVID-19 modelling numbers

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 383 new cases of the virus have been identified.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 18,806.

  • 22 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 36 cases in the Northern health region
  • 17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 36 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 272 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 9,216 active cases and 9,195 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

Read more: Manitoba judge rules against Springs Church’s drive-in services

There are 348 people in hospital with 43 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 395.

Story continues below advertisement

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,231 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 371,453.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCovid19covid casescovid19inmanitobacovid19manitoadeaths
Flyers
More weekly flyers