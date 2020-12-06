14 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Manitoba Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials advise 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported Sunday.

Those deaths include:

A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place Personal Care Home

A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Heath region, linked to an outbreak at the Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at Woodhaven Manor

A man in his 20s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Health Sciences Centre

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.6 per cent provincially and 14.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 383 new cases of the virus have been identified.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 18,806.

22 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

36 cases in the Northern health region

17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

36 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

272 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 9,216 active cases and 9,195 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 348 people in hospital with 43 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 395.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,231 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 371,453.