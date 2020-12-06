An update on COVID-19 will be provided on Sunday, according to the province of New Brunswick.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will participate in the briefing.

As of Saturday, New Brunswick has dropped below 100 active cases of COVID-19.

The Moncton and Fredericton areas are set to be reassessed on Sunday and could potentially be moved into the yellow phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. AT.

It will be live-streamed on our website.