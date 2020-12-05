Students at Shuswap Middle School collect, recycle 1,500 pounds of batteries

Send this page to someone via email

An environmentally charged group of students in B.C.’s Southern Interior pooled their efforts to keep 1,500 pounds of used batteries out of local landfills.

The students, from Shuswap Middle School in Salmon Arm, embarked on the used-battery collection contest and wound up collecting an impressive amount.

“This is a major amount of batteries that will not go to the local landfill and we are celebrating,” said Shuswap Middle School principal Sydney Griffith.

“We know this took a lot of parental support and we appreciate the help with this awesome effort.”

According to the school, the students learned why recycling batteries is important.

Below are some of those reasons.

Batteries decay

Batteries begin to rot in landfill sites quite quickly. The chemicals leak into the ground, which cause soil and water pollution.

Batteries can catch fire

If batteries are placed in the trash, they can cause a fire in the truck or in the landfill.

Batteries are comprised of expensive and useful materials

Recycling batteries reduces the need for raw materials and conserves resources. Battery production relies on materials such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt.

The collected batteries were dropped off in Salmon Arm for recycling.

In the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, recycling collection places are listed below.

Salmon Arm

Staples, 360 Trans Canada Hwy SW

Vella Radio, 810 Trans Canada Hwy SW

The Source, 1151 10 Avenue SW

Canadian Tire, 1151 10 Avenue SW

RONA, 2430 Highway 1 West

Salmon Arm Landfill, 4290 20 Avenue SE

Tappen

Skimikin Transfer Station, 2281 Skimikin Road

Glenemma

Glenemma Transfer Station, 3125 McTavish Road

Malakwa

3591 McLean-Sawmill Road

Parson

Parson Transfer Station, 3583 Hwy 95

Seymour Arm

Seymour Arm Transfer Station, 1815 Quast Road

Sicamous

Sicamous Landfill, 950 2 Mile Road

Trout Lake

Trout Lake Transfer Station, 5100 Hwy 31

Scotch Creek

Scotch Creek Transfer Station, 3508 Squilax-Anglemont Road

Falkland

Falkland Transfer Station, 2830 Wetaskiwin Road

Revelstoke

Revelstoke Bottle Depot, 97 Cartier Street

Pharmasave, 307 West Victoria Road

Save-On-Foods, 555 Victoria Road

The Source, 455 Victoria St Unit #10

ListenUp! Canada, 305 1st St. W.

Revelstoke Builders Supply, 201 Campbell Avenue

Revelstoke Landfill, 330 Westside Road

Golden

RONA, 912 – 15th Street

The Source, 1106- 10th Ave South

Golden Home Building Centre, 909 11th Ave South

Telus, 1101 11th Avenue, Golden

Golden Landfill, 350 Golden-Donald Upper Road

Enderby

Enderby Return-It Recycling Depot, 904 Belvedere Street

Armstrong

Armstrong Bottle Depot, 3730 Pleasant Valley Road