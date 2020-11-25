Big White Ski Resort gets Return-It recycling station

Send this page to someone via email

Recycling just got a lot more convenient in Big White.

“Starting on Nov. 25, residents, skiers and snowboarders at the popular ski resort in B.C.’s southern interior can drop off their refundable beverage containers at the region’s first Return-It Express & GO recycling station,” wrote staff in a news release.

Located at 4500 Big White Rd., the new facility makes recycling easier by allowing drop off pre-bagged beverage containers without sorting them.

The new service is a direct response to the unique needs of Big White residents and visitors — who previously needed to travel one hour away to a depot in Kelowna.

“At Return-It, we have a long history of working alongside communities to address local needs,” said Allen Langdon, Return-It’s president and CEO.

“We are pleased to be providing recycling solutions that are both convenient for the community and encourage recycling.”

This new facility supports a growing need for innovative recycling infrastructure for remote, less accessible locations.

Powered by solar energy, the station is housed in a 40-foot repurposed shipping container that opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

How it works:

Create an online account by visiting express.return-it.ca. Then, bring your containers to the Express & GO facility at 4500 Big White Road in a sealed and clear bag.

Once on site, you can print your bag label, enter the pin code provided at the time of registration, and finally, drop and go.

The facility will do the sorting, so there’s no need to wait in line to have your containers counted.

The money will then be automatically sent to your online account, where funds can be redeemed by Interac e-Transfer or cheque.

