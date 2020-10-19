Ontario government announces plan to improve blue box recycling program

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government put forward a proposal Monday to overhaul the blue box recycling program in the province, as part of Waste Reduction Week.

Jeff Yurek, Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks made the announcement, saying the province is aiming to create a “stronger and more effective blue box program that actually works.”

Included in the overhaul is the expansion of what items can be recycled and holding business accountable who produce and package products that create a lot of waste.

Yurek said the proposed new list of items accepted will include plastic cups, foils, trays and bags. Single use items such as stir sticks, straws, cutlery and plates will also be permitted in blue bins under the proposal. He said the province will also expand blue box services to more smaller and rural communities with populations under 5,000. The government said the new regulations would also transition the costs of the program away from municipal governments to waste producers.

Read more: Toronto recycling: Why so much material still goes to landfill "By harnessing the innovation and ingenuity of industry and expanding recycling opportunities for people and businesses across the province, we can divert more waste away from landfills by finding new purposes for products and reinserting them back into the economy," Yurek said.The estimated cost of the changes would save municipal governments $135 million a year.The blue box program will also be expanded into apartments, long-term care facilities, schools and parks in 2026.A draft of the new regulation will be open for Ontarians to comment on and provide feedback up until Dec. 2 here .–With files from The Canadian Press