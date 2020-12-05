Fraser Health steps in to oversee 2 care homes with serious COVID-19 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health has stepped in to oversee two Abbotsford long-term care homes battling serious COVID-19 outbreaks.

The health authority said it had deployed “additional leadership support” to provide COVID-19 response oversight Tabor Home and Menno Home, “similar to what Fraser Health did to assist Langley Lodge.”

In May, Fraser Health appointed a Director of Pandemic Response at Langley Lodge as it was in the grips of the province’s deadliest outbreak.

Fraser Health said as of Friday, Tabor Home, which is owned and operated by the Tabor Home Society, had recorded 91 resident cases, 63 staff cases and 18 deaths.

Menno Home, which is owned and operated by the Mennonite Benevolent Society, has recorded 25 resident cases, 16 staff cases and one death.

The health authority said it is also working to cover “each site’s staffing deficits” by deploying nurses and care staff to the homes.

Residents are being screened for COVID-19 twice daily, Fraser Health said.

Enhanced infection control protocols, including visitor restrictions, resident and staff movement restrictions and enhanced cleaning, remain in effect.