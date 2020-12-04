Guelph’s vigil for victims of Montreal Massacre moves online

Send this page to someone via email

An annual vigil in Guelph to remember the victims of the Montreal Massacre is moving online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is happening over Zoom on Sunday from 6-7 p.m. and will feature speakers and a moment of silence.

The vigil is also to honour and remember those who have lost their lives to femicide in Ontario and will provide a space for the community to “grieve the devastating impacts of gender-based violence.”

The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women is commemorated each year on Dec. 6, the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique Massacre when 14 women were murdered and 10 were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The names of the women who died are Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault and Annie Turcotte.

Guelph-Wellington Women In Crisis is hosting the event and says violence continues to impact the lives of women and girls every day.

The organization added that the pandemic has shown an increase in the frequency and severity of gender-based violence.

2:47 Canada’s failure to end violence against women Canada’s failure to end violence against women – Dec 8, 2019

”Home is not a safe place for everyone,” said Jensen Williams, public educator at Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis.

Read more: Remembering the women killed in the École Polytechnique massacre

“For those living with their abusers, not only may those individuals be experienced increased violence but also increased barriers in accessing services that could support them.”

Story continues below advertisement

To register for this event, visit Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis’ Facebook page.

Have you registered yet for our upcoming #December6th Virtual Vigil? This event may look a little differently this year but we will still be holding space to remember and honour those whose lives have been lose to #femicide. Visit this link to register https://t.co/7IlNdJIr6S pic.twitter.com/VmcEMKAJ90 — gwwic (@gwwic) December 2, 2020