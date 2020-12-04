Saskatchewan reports 55th COVID-19-related death

Send this page to someone via email

Another coronavirus-related death is being reported in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said a person over the age of 80 from the south zone who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. It brings the number of deaths in the province to 55 since the start of the pandemic.

The province reported 283 new cases in its Friday update, with active cases rising to 4,116 after taking into account 183 recoveries.

To date, there have been 9,527 reported cases and 5,356 recoveries.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 83 are in Regina and 50 are in Saskatoon. There are currently 974 and 1,324 active cases, respectively, in those cities.

Other new cases were reported in the far northwest (nine), far northeast (11), northwest (12), north-central (47), northeast (seven), central-west (seven), central-east (nine), southwest (12), south-central (nine) and southeast (nine) zones.

Residence information is pending in 18 new cases.

The seven-day average for new cases is 262 — 21.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials said 126 people are in hospital, with 25 in intensive care.

Coronavirus breakdown

Of all cases reported to date in Saskatchewan, 4,037 are community contacts, 2,270 have no known exposures, 491 are travellers and 2,729 are under investigation by public health.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

1,982 people are 19 and under

3,359 people are 20 to 39

2,547 are 40 to 59

1,273 people are 60 to 79

361 people are 80 and over

Saskatchewan has completed 357,142 tests to date for the virus, up 3,504 from Thursday.

