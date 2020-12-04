Urgent plea made by Saskatoon leaders for people to follow COVID-19 guidelines

Send this page to someone via email

City leaders have issued an urgent appeal to everyone in Saskatoon to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Active coronavirus cases in Saskatoon have risen from 257 a month ago to 1,352 as of Dec. 3, with 41 people in hospital — 11 in ICU, which is operating at 126 per cent capacity.

“When our numbers went down over the summer, some of us became more relaxed — maybe even complacent,” said a joint statement from Mayor Charlie Clark, Dr. Jasmine Hasselback, fire Chief Morgan Hackl, police Chief Troy Cooper and Tourism Saskatoon CEO Stephanie Clovechok.

“We knew there would be a second wave, but maybe we didn’t believe it would actually hit us as hard as it did.” Tweet This

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is projecting cases in the province will double in the next two weeks, with a forecast peak in mid-January. The projection put ICU capacity at 449 per cent.

“We cannot continue on this same path,” said the statement.

They are asking all citizens, groups and businesses to follow the rules to stop the spread.

“One of the top causes of transmission right now is socializing, particularly when it involves eating and drinking: more than one family coming together, friends sitting together over coffee, co-workers at lunch break,” the statement said.

“We need to change our behaviour. We need to find different ways to be together safely, to protect lives and livelihoods.”

They are asking people to report those who are not following the rules.

“We also want you to feel supported to make safe decisions if find yourself in a situation that feels uncertain: it’s OK to ask your friend to wear a mask or distance when you are chatting, it’s OK to ask someone to take the next elevator,” they said.

“When you see behaviour that puts the community at risk, this needs to be held accountable.” Tweet This

The province has set up an online form where non-compliance with public health orders can be reported.

The leaders said everyone needs to create a very small bubble that includes only household members and essential people, like caregivers.

They are also asking everyone to wear a mask when interacting with someone outside their bubble and maintain at least two metres of physical distance.

