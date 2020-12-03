RMD Engineering receives approval for made-in-Saskatchewan ventilators

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a Saskatoon-based engineering company said that when his daughter, an ICU nurse, told him about the potential impact of COVID-19, his company jumped into action.

The result, Jim Boire said, is an emergency use ventilator.

Read more: Ventilator supply to increase as Tam warns of possible fall surge

“Knowing we had the skillset, capability, and capacity in-house, we chose to do something rather than nothing and created an emergency use ventilator using reliable technology and readily available materials,” said Boire, president of RMD Engineering.

“When we communicated our intent, we received a high level of trust from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the leadership of the University of Saskatchewan Colleges of Engineering and Medicine, which led to a world-class collaboration.”

Story continues below advertisement

One Health Medical Technologies, a subsidiary of RMD, recently received certification from Health Canada for its in-house designed and manufactured ventilator.

3:14 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health minister says province ‘ready to go’ for vaccine delivery Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health minister says province ‘ready to go’ for vaccine delivery

The Saskatchewan government has given approval to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to purchase 100 of the made-in-Saskatchewan ventilators.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The SHA is grateful for the dedication and work that RMD Engineering has invested in creating a Saskatchewan-made solution to support the needs of patients for ventilator support as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” said Lori Garchinski, the SHA’s executive director of provincial programs — tertiary care.

“Enhancing our ventilator capacity allows for frontline teams to balance the needs of their patients with the appropriate available equipment.”

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health said the purchase will increase the number of ventilators in the health system to roughly 750.

Story continues below advertisement

“This initiative exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and entrepreneurship we’re so proud of in our province,” said Health Minister Paul Merriman.

“Our government fully supports this work, and we are pleased that residents in Saskatchewan and across the country will have access to this equipment if they need it.”

The first 20 ventilators from RMD are expected to be delivered on Dec. 7.