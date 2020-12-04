Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan’s unemployment rises in November

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 10:53 am
Statistics Canada attributed the rise in the unemployment rate in Saskatchewan to more people looking for work.
Statistics Canada attributed the rise in the unemployment rate in Saskatchewan to more people looking for work. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

The unemployment rate in Saskatchewan edged up in November.

Statistics Canada reported Friday the unemployment rate rose 0.5 percentage points to 6.9 per cent, the second-lowest rate in the country. Nova Scotia had the lowest rate at 6.4 per cent.

Read more: Unemployed Indigenous workers disproportionately suffering from COVID-19 economy compared to non-Indigenous

The agency attributed the increase to more people looking for work as employment numbers remained relatively steady from the previous month.

Trending Stories

StatCan reported 560,100 were working in the province in November, down from the 562,900 who were working in October.

The job losses were in part-time work as 1,500 full-time jobs were added last month.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada’s labour market beats expectations, adding 62K jobs in November

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage points to 8.5 per cent.

More to come

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
JobsStatistics CanadaSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsUnemployment RateStatCanSaskatchewan unemployment rateUnemployment Rate in Saskatchewan
Flyers
More weekly flyers