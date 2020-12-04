Saskatchewan’s unemployment rises in November

Send this page to someone via email

The unemployment rate in Saskatchewan edged up in November.

Statistics Canada reported Friday the unemployment rate rose 0.5 percentage points to 6.9 per cent, the second-lowest rate in the country. Nova Scotia had the lowest rate at 6.4 per cent.

The agency attributed the increase to more people looking for work as employment numbers remained relatively steady from the previous month.

StatCan reported 560,100 were working in the province in November, down from the 562,900 who were working in October.

The job losses were in part-time work as 1,500 full-time jobs were added last month.

Story continues below advertisement

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage points to 8.5 per cent.

More to come