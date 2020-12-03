Menu

Canada

Careless smoking triggers highrise fire in Stoney Creek, causes $300K in damage

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted December 3, 2020 5:34 pm
Hamilton firefighters battled a multiple alarm blaze at a Stoney Creek highrise on Thursday morning.
Hamilton firefighters battled a multiple alarm blaze at a Stoney Creek highrise on Thursday morning. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Careless smoking is getting the blame for a multiple alarm fire at an apartment building in Stoney Creek, Ont. Thursday.

Fire officials say it broke out around 10 a.m. at a highrise on Jerome Crescent, near Delawana Drive.

The building was evacuated while firefighters extinguished the flames, but not before the blaze damaged two units on the 10th floor and caused $300,000 in damage.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced by the fire.

