Careless smoking triggers highrise fire in Stoney Creek, causes $300K in damage

Send this page to someone via email

Careless smoking is getting the blame for a multiple alarm fire at an apartment building in Stoney Creek, Ont. Thursday.

Fire officials say it broke out around 10 a.m. at a highrise on Jerome Crescent, near Delawana Drive.

Read more: No injuries after Hamilton firefighters knock down blaze at residence on the Mountain

The building was evacuated while firefighters extinguished the flames, but not before the blaze damaged two units on the 10th floor and caused $300,000 in damage.

Crews are working at a multiple alarm high-rise fire at 70 Jerome Crescent. Two units involved on the 10th floor. pic.twitter.com/FLu13WptEc — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) December 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced by the fire.

9:04 Fire safety tips to remember this holiday season Fire safety tips to remember this holiday season