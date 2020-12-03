Careless smoking triggers highrise fire in Stoney Creek, causes $300K in damage

Careless smoking is getting the blame for a multiple alarm fire at an apartment building in Stoney Creek, Ont. Thursday.
Fire officials say it broke out around 10 a.m. at a highrise on Jerome Crescent, near Delawana Drive.
The building was evacuated while firefighters extinguished the flames, but not before the blaze damaged two units on the 10th floor and caused $300,000 in damage.
No one was hurt.
The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced by the fire.
