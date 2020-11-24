No injuries after Hamilton firefighters knock down blaze at residence on the Mountain

Hamilton Fire says no one was hurt in a blaze at a residential home on the Mountain Tuesday afternoon.
Assistant Deputy Chief Carla MacDonald said crews responded to a structure fire call just after 4 p.m. at 563 Queen Victoria Drive.
“Upon arrival crews confirmed a fire at the side of the house which then extended into the roof areas,” said MacDonald.
“All occupants were reported out of the house.”
Crews knocked down the fire about a half-hour later.
Investigators have not yet ascertained the cause and have not yet estimated the extent of damage to the home.
