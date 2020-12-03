Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 41 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health reported 41 new coronavirus cases on Thursday but no new deaths related to COVID-19.

Ottawa has now seen 8,608 cases of the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with 371 of those marked as active on OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard. Active coronavirus cases have slowly been trending upwards locally in the past week.

There are currently 25 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, one of whom is in intensive care.

Four new coronavirus outbreaks were added to OPH’s dashboard on Thursday, three of which are linked to local schools.

Two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at Ottawa’s Aspire Academy, while three students have tested positive for the virus at École secondaire catholique Mer Bleue and one COVID-19 case was linked to a student at École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers.

There are currently 34 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa.