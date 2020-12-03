Ontario to announce vaccine task force Friday, group will plan rollout

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will unveil its vaccine task force on Friday.

Ford says the team is being finalized today and the province will be ready to distribute the vaccine when it arrives.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the task force will include medical, information technology, and logistics experts.

Earlier this month, the province announce retired Gen. Rick Hillier will lead the task force.

Elliott says the team will also include a bioethicist who will help decide who should receive first access to the vaccine.

The province has been criticized by opposition leaders for not releasing publicly the names of the task force members.

Ontario is reporting 1,824 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 14 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 592 new cases in Peel Region, 396 cases in Toronto, and 187 cases in York Region.

The province also reported 122 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 94 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 755 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

In the province’s long-term care homes, 707 residents currently have COVID-19 and eleven new deaths have been reported today.

The province says 116 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.