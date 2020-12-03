New Brunswick-based company authorized to sell COVID-19 testing kits across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A biological diagnostic testing company based in Fredericton, N.S. has received Health Canada authorization on Thursday to sell and distribute its COVID-19 testing kits.

According to LuminaUltra, this authorization allows them to give their testing kits to governments and businesses across the country, with their kits being able to deliver accurate test results in under two hours.

“With this Health Canada authorization we are now able to expand our efforts in the fight against COVID-19 by providing accurate and fast testing solutions for both remote locations and high-capacity mobile labs,” said LuminUltra Chairman and CEO Pat Whalen in a press release.

The test is called GeneCount® COVID-19 RT-qPCR Assay Kit, which the company says “provides results on 16 to 96 tests in under two hours per run and includes instruments tailored to two specific needs:”

Portable, point-of-need devices built into a carrying case that enable up to 16 tests per run to be performed where they are needed; and

High capacity, automated devices that enable up to 96 tests per run ideal for both mobile and traditional brick-and-mortar laboratories.

“At this critical point in the pandemic, we have the production capacity and supplies necessary to meet the testing needs for all of Canada,” said Whalen.

“Our made-in-Canada solutions give laboratories, public health authorities and businesses across the country the ability to continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic without being beholden to international suppliers that may not see Canada as a priority market,” he added.

