Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick-based company authorized to sell COVID-19 testing kits across Canada

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020.
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A biological diagnostic testing company based in Fredericton, N.S. has received Health Canada authorization on Thursday to sell and distribute its COVID-19 testing kits. 

According to LuminaUltra, this authorization allows them to give their testing kits to governments and businesses across the country, with their kits being able to deliver accurate test results in under two hours.

“With this Health Canada authorization we are now able to expand our efforts in the fight against COVID-19 by providing accurate and fast testing solutions for both remote locations and high-capacity mobile labs,” said LuminUltra Chairman and CEO Pat Whalen in a press release.

READ MORE: ‘We need it now’: Experts say at-home coronavirus tests critical to fight 2nd wave

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The test is called GeneCount® COVID-19 RT-qPCR Assay Kit, which the company says “provides results on 16 to 96 tests in under two hours per run and includes instruments tailored to two specific needs:”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
  • Portable, point-of-need devices built into a carrying case that enable up to 16 tests per run to be performed where they are needed; and
  • High capacity, automated devices that enable up to 96 tests per run ideal for both mobile and traditional brick-and-mortar laboratories.

“At this critical point in the pandemic, we have the production capacity and supplies necessary to meet the testing needs for all of Canada,” said Whalen.

“Our made-in-Canada solutions give laboratories, public health authorities and businesses across the country the ability to continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic without being beholden to international suppliers that may not see Canada as a priority market,” he added.

Click to play video 'Questions raised about Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Questions raised about Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Questions raised about Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaLuminaUltra
Flyers
More weekly flyers