Ontario reports more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases, uptick due to data processing error

Ontario reported 1,824 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, a jump in cases due to a data error for one local public health unit, bringing the provincial total to 121,746.

Thursday’s case count is an increase from Wednesday which saw 1,723 new infections. On Tuesday, 1,707 cases were recorded and 1,746 on Monday.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 592 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 396 in Toronto, 187 in York Region and 127 in Middlesex-London.

The province notes that due to a data processing error, the 127 cases for Middlesex-London Health Unit is over the last three days which affects the overall case count for Ontario on Thursday.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,712 as 14 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 666 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 10 from the previous day), with 195 patients in an intensive care unit (up by 12) and 107 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

The government said 52,873 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 58,320 tests that need results. A total of 6,406,655 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 1,824 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 592 new cases in Peel, 396 in Toronto and 187 in York Region. There are 1,541 more resolved cases and nearly 52,900 tests completed. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, 103,239 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,541 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 14,795, up from the previous day at 14,526, and up from last Thursday at 12,871.

The seven-day average has now hit 1,769 — the highest ever recorded. The seven-day average one week ago was 1,427 which shows a growth in positive cases.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

59,331 people are male — an increase of 931 cases.

61,685 people are female — an increase of 865 cases.

14,729 people are 19 and under — an increase of 261 cases.

44,496 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 728 cases.

34,799 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 499 cases.

17,645 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 251 cases.

10,056 people are 80 and over — an increase of 78 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

The newly reported numbers for Thursday’s report are valid as of Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,253 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 14 deaths.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 116 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of five from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 707 active cases among long-term care residents and 553 active cases among staff — up by 43 cases and up by 36 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 5,146 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 3,330 among students and 728 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 122 more cases over a 24-hour period.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,164 cases reported among students and 248 cases among staff (one individual was not identified) — totaling 1,413 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 755 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Five schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 850 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 17 (11 child cases and six staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 152 currently have cases and 17 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday’s, numbers are included from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.

