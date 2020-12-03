Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Greater Toronto Area home sales in November up 24.3% from a year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2020 8:40 am
A real estate sold sign is shown in a Toronto west end neighbourhood May 17, 2020.
A real estate sold sign is shown in a Toronto west end neighbourhood May 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says November home sales in the Greater Toronto Area were up 24.3 per cent compared with last year.

The board says there were 8,766 homes sold in the month, up from 7,054 in November 2019.

The rise in sales came as the average price was $955,615, up from $843,307 a year earlier.

Read more: Toronto rental prices fall, as condo listings surged nearly 114% this summer

Board president Lisa Patel says home buyers continued to take advantage of very low borrowing costs in November, especially those looking to buy some form of single-family home.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, the board says buyers continued to benefit from much more choice in the condominium apartment market compared with last year.

Story continues below advertisement

It says more options in that market translated into a small year-over-year decline in the average condominium apartment selling price in the 416 area code.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto residents seeking more rural, suburban life amid pandemic' Coronavirus: Toronto residents seeking more rural, suburban life amid pandemic
Coronavirus: Toronto residents seeking more rural, suburban life amid pandemic – Jul 22, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Real EstateToronto HousingTREBtoronto homesToronto Regional Real Estate BoardTRREBGreater Toronto Area homesToronto Real Estate November
Flyers
More weekly flyers