Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Former N.S. tennis coach sentenced to 2 years probation on sexual offences

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2020 5:00 pm
Aaron Byron Cumberland has been sentenced to two years probation for sexual offences involving a 15-year-old boy.
Aaron Byron Cumberland has been sentenced to two years probation for sexual offences involving a 15-year-old boy. RCMP

KENTVILLE, N.S. – A former tennis instructor from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley has been sentenced to two years probation for sexual offences involving a 15-year-old boy.

Aaron Byron Cumberland, 30, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and offering invitations to sexual touching after being found guilty in October.

Read more: Former tennis coach charged with child sex offences released, N.S. RCMP warns

The sentencing comes with a long list of conditions, including lifetime registration with the sex offender registry.

Trending Stories

The court has also imposed a two-year social media ban and prohibited all contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Cumberland worked as a tennis coach in the Kentville, N.S., area before first being charged with luring a child in November 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: N.S. man pleads guilty to illegally entering the United States

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to illegally entering the United States after being apprehended by U.S. border patrol officers in northern Maine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.

– – –

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeNova ScotiaCourtNova Scotia CrimeSentencingGuiltyProbationAnnapolis ValleyKentvilleSexual Touchingsexually explicit materialLuring a childAaron Byron CumberlandTennis Teacher
Flyers
More weekly flyers