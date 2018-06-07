N.S. man pleads guilty to illegally entering the United States

The RCMP say a former tennis instructor facing child exploitation charges in Nova Scotia has pleaded guilty to illegally entering the United States on May 31.

The Mounties also confirmed today that Aaron Byron Cumberland, who used to live in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley, is facing two charges in Canada for allegedly violating release conditions he agreed to after he was charged in November with three counts of luring a child.

RCMP Const. Mandy Edwards, a member of the force’s Internet Child Exploitation unit, says Cumberland was also charged last fall with one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child and one charge of invitation to sexual touching.

The five charges involve three children from King’s County whose allegations against Cumberland cover a time frame between March 2016 and November 2017.

Edwards says the 27-year-old accused remains in the U.S., where his case is being handled by immigration officials.

Meanwhile, RCMP in New Brunswick have issued a warrant for his arrest regarding the alleged breaches of his release conditions, which included an order not to leave Nova Scotia or to possess a device capable of accessing the internet.