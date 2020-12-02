Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

B.C. health officials to provide live Wednesday COVID-19 update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 3:44 pm
Click to play video 'Keith Baldrey breaks down Tuesday COVID-19 numbers' Keith Baldrey breaks down Tuesday COVID-19 numbers
Keith Baldrey breaks down Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon.

Global News will carry the briefing live at 3 p.m. here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: Coronavirus: ‘Healthy’ B.C. family posts ad requesting exposure to COVID-19

Tuesday was the eighth straight day the province recorded double-digit COVID-19 deaths, while the number of patients in hospital and in intensive care set new records.

Active cases, however, edged downward to 8,796, after weeks of consistent growth.

Read more: British Columbia reports 656 COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

Earlier Wednesday, the United Kingdom became the first country to authorize the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that Canada’s review of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine candidate is “expected to be completed soon.”

