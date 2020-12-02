B.C. health officials to provide live Wednesday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday was the eighth straight day the province recorded double-digit COVID-19 deaths, while the number of patients in hospital and in intensive care set new records.

Active cases, however, edged downward to 8,796, after weeks of consistent growth.

Earlier Wednesday, the United Kingdom became the first country to authorize the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that Canada’s review of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine candidate is “expected to be completed soon.”

