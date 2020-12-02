Winnipeg dad’s Lego creations get into the holiday spirit

A Winnipeg dad who went viral in the spring with a stop-motion Lego re-enactment of a press conference by the Prime Minister has completed his newest creation.

And, like the Justin Trudeau video from earlier in the pandemic, Tyler Walsh’s latest bit of brick work is aimed at teaching kids about staying safe from COVID-19.

🚨PSA from the North Pole🚨

Santa Claus 🎅 has sent an important #Christmas2020 message to all the children of the world.

The holidays are going to be different this year, so here's what you need to know.🎄🎁 #LEGO @LEGO_Group #COVIDー19 #SantaClaus https://t.co/rIJ96kGcIK pic.twitter.com/J8PKQNZ2TL — Tyler Walsh (@walsht) November 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The 89-second video is a Christmas message from none other than Santa Claus himself — and despite pandemic restrictions, the big guy is making sure he takes precautions so he can make his annual gift-giving flight later this month.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I’ve got some sources in the North Pole that tell me that is the case and that message that I’ve put together kind of says it all,” Walsh told 680 CJOB.

“They’re taking all the precautions in the North Pole that we are to ensure eveybody’s safe — that the elves are safe — so Santa will 100 per cent be visiting kids this year.”

Walsh said the project, barely a minute-and-a-half onscreen, took between 30 and 40 “tedious, tedious” hours of work to put together. That hard work, however, is already paying off, with over 10,000 views — and counting — of the video on Twitter alone by Wednesday morning.

The father of two said he’d experimented with Lego stop-motion in the past, but hadn’t fully taken the plunge until he found himself — like many other Manitobans — with some extra time on his hands this spring.

“Since then, we’ve invested in some more Lego … Lego sent us some more which is great, and (we) have just sort of continued building.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been relegated to a room down in the basement where I can make as big a mess as I want with this stuff.”

1:21 LEGO Trudeau helps children understand COVID-19 LEGO Trudeau helps children understand COVID-19 – Apr 6, 2020