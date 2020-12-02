Quebec sets single-day coronavirus record with 1,514 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec has hit a new high in daily tallies when it comes to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with 1,514 new cases recorded Wednesday.

There are 43 additional deaths. Health authorities say nine of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while the others were added to the toll retroactively. Two deaths previously attributed to COVID-19 have been retracted.

The province’s caseload has reached 145,062, while recoveries have topped 124,000. Since March, the health crisis has claimed the lives of 7,125 Quebecers.

Hospitalizations also spiked once again in the province. There are 740 patients in hospital, an increase of 21. Of them, there is an additional patient being treated in intensive care units for a total of 99.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the uptick in cases, deaths and hospitalizations is of “great concern.”

“We need the co-operation of all Quebecers to bring these figures down,” he wrote on Twitter.

Quebec conducted 27,373 tests on Monday, the latest day for which screening information is provided. There have been more than 3.9 million tests to date.

The province remains one of the hardest hit by the pandemic since it bore down on the country in March.

