COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cambridge fire station after 2 positive coronavirus tests

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 4:42 pm
A Cambridge fire truck.
A Cambridge fire truck. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global Kitchener

The City of Cambridge announced Tuesday that an outbreak had been declared at one of its stations after two firefighters tested positive for COVID-19.

“Cambridge Fire is following established pandemic procedures and protective measures are in place,” the city reports.

It says that stations are not open to the public and are being deep cleaned and sanitized.

Cambridge says, “firefighters who respond to calls are in full personal protective equipment for everyone’s safety at all times.”

The COVID-19 outbreak at the affected station will affect service levels.

It says Waterloo Public Health will be in touch with high-risk contacts with instructions for being tested and how to self-isolate.

The city did not say which station the outbreak had been declared at.

